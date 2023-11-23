Asus ROG Evangelion mouse gets giant mech sized discount for Black Friday

Anime fans rejoice as the officially licensed EVA edition gaming mouse is available at Amazon with 30% off.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most popular Anime franchises in the world, so obviously there is great demand for licensed products bearing the name. ASUS ROG released a collaboration that saw PC components and peripherals bearing the iconic color schemes of the giant mecha of the franchise. One of these is now available at Amazon with a 30% discount as part of an Early Black Friday deal.

The ASUS ROG EVA gaming mouse is a wireless mouse decked out in the famous purple black and green color scheme of EVA Unit-01, the mecha piloted by Shinji Ikari in the Anime. The mouse sports a logo with EVA-1 in green, and a green scroll wheel and side buttons to stand out against the black and purple shell. ASUS ROG spoke to esports professionals to fine-tune the design to be comfortable for long sessions in FPS titles.

Designed for esports

In terms of functionality, the mouse has Tri-mode connectivity which can use wireless 2.4GHz or Bluetooth, or be plugged into to USB using the supplied paracord-style USB cable. The side buttons are programmable, so can be bound to certain functions, skills, or macros in your favorite games.

The 400 IPS optical sensor has also been tuned for gaming use, offering up to 16,000 dpi at a polling rate of 1000 Hz. The buttons use a switch design which allows for variable click force, thus extending the lifespan of the mouse to 70 million clicks. The mouse has a battery life of 56 hours or can be extended up to 78 hours if the RGB lighting is disabled.

