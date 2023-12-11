Apple’s Vision Pro might be arriving sooner than we thought

New reports hint that Apple’s first mixed-reality headset might arrive as early as January next year following huge fan fervor after the device’s initial announcement.

While Apple hasn’t revealed the launch date of its first-ever mixed reality (MR) headset, Vision Pro, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that if everything goes as planned, the headset might launch in January next year.

According to Gurman, select Apple store staffers will attend a two-day training program before the headset hits the sales counters. The training program will teach the staffers how retail employees must approach a customer and place the device on a user’s head.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Though he had earlier hinted that the upcoming spatial-computing headset might start selling in March, he’s now confirmed that the headset will arrive early.

He further mentions that the Vision Pro will initially be limited to the United States, and users must reserve the headset and visit the nearest store to pick it up.

Unlike other VR and AR headsets, the Vision Pro will be customized for the users individually. As Apple is very particular about the user experience, it wants to ensure that the headset fits the users perfectly.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To recall, the Vision Pro was announced earlier this year with a tentative availability during the holiday season. However, various factors, including the limited availability of components, pushed the launch date to 2024.

Article continues after ad

Super expensive and highly ambitious

The Vision Pro amalgamates Apple’s hardware and software prowess and is an important project for Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook.

For the first time in a long time, the company has experimented with a new line of products, and its success could redefine how we interact with phones and laptops.

Article continues after ad

This maiden headset, priced at $3499, costs way more than its closest competitor, Meta Quest 3, which starts at $499. While both headsets have a different target audience, it’s rumored that the second-generation Apple headset might be a mass-market product.