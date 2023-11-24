Apple Watch Series 9 plummets to lowest-ever price in Black Friday deal

Looking to pick up a new Apple Watch this Black Friday? This deal sees the newest Apple Watch price plummet as a part of these Black Friday deals.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift to pick up for yourself or a loved one, the Apple Watch Series 9 might be your best bet. Apple’s latest wearable has received an excellent Black Friday discount, meaning that you can pick one up right now with $70 off its usual MSRP.

The discount is available on the 45mm GPS variant in Product RED and Midnight colorways, so no matter who you’re buying for, you can still get a nice discount. You can also grab additional colorways but expect to pay $20 more.

The Apple Watch is a perfect health companion

Announced at Apple’s Fall event in September, the Series 9 has almost perfected the art of wearable tech in the best way possible. The S9 chip housed inside manages to power up all of your sleep and fitness requirements, and even has a live Blood Oxygen monitor, in addition to giving you a portable ECG. It’s truly invaluable for those looking to help with their sleep, or for those who want to track calories burned during workouts.

You can even get crash detection, which will automatically call emergency services if the watch detects you have been in a crash, fall, or accident.

As an added bonus, you also get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free, meaning you can get a taste of Apple’s additional services after you buy, to boot.

This wearable has been this price before, but we do expect this to sell out over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, so be sure to pick it up while you can.

