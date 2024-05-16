JerryRigEverything test reveals M4 iPad Pro durability is like “black magic”

Apple announced the latest iPad Pro earlier this month as its thinnest product ever, and the latest JerryRigEverything video suggests it’s more durable than it looks.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything subjected the M4 iPad Pro to his stress test, which included testing the iPad’s display, accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, and overall build quality. To check the build quality of a product, the YouTuber does a bend test, wherein he attempts to bend it using all his strength.

The M4 iPad Pro is the latest product to be tested. He held the iPad Pro from both ends and attempted to bend it. However, it held up well against extreme force and appeared quite resistant to bending during normal use. The YouTuber went on to praise the iPad’s build quality.

“It holds up surprisingly well, like suspicious black magic levels of structural integrity going on. You can see the glass screen literally ripple away from the frame, eliminating any water resistance, but all that hardware itself is still intact,” said the YouTuber.

However, things were not so rosy for the iPad when JerryRigEverything tried to bend it vertically. The device bent more, likely because the force was working against the internal structure, and took advantage of the USB-C port opening at the bottom.

It is important to remember that is it unlikely that an iPad would encounter these forces during normal use. Unless you’re really inspired by JerryRigEverything, you don’t have to worry about the iPad Pro breaking or bending easily.

Apple’s latest iPad comes packed with a new OLED display that can get super bright (up to 1600 nits). The tablet packs M4 chip under the hood, which is a solid improvement over the M3. It is available for purchase on the Apple website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.