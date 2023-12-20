Apple Vision Pro reportedly launching in February as production ramps up

The Apple Vision Pro is reportedly set to launch in February 2024 as production ramps up overseas, according to Bloomberg.

Announced during Apple’s WWDC back in June 2023, the Vision Pro headset is the company’s first attempt at a mixed-reality headset and the first time they’ve added a new product line since the Apple Watch debut.

It was announced during the event that it would see an early 2024 launch, but Apple has yet to reveal a definite release date.

According to sources close to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we may see the Vision Pro launch sooner than you may think.

Apple aiming for February Vision Pro launch

In the report, Gurman states that sources close to him have said that Apple’s production of the $3,500 Vision Pro headset has been ramped up overseas as they’re pointing towards a February 2024 launch.

According to the sources, the plan is to get retail-ready devices finished and in the US in late January 2024 for an official debut the following month.

It’s unknown when — or how — Apple will reveal the launch date, but it’s safe to assume that they’ll wait until closer to then to reveal anything.

Any snags in production or shipment from overseas to the United States could delay availability. Apple is revamping their stores and training employees on the setup as well, so there’s quite a bit that could go wrong that would delay the launch.

Regardless, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news surrounding Apple’s mixed reality headset and more viral topics.