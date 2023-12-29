Apple iPad 2021 is $80 off in Amazon’s after-Christmas sale

Amazon is offering a rare $80 discount on the 2021 Apple iPad, making the affordable tablet even more budget-friendly.

Most iPads were handsomely discounted this holiday season, but most deals have now turned to dust. However, not all is lost if you’re looking to buy a new iPad for the new year. Amazon is offering a nice little $80 discount on the iPad 2021. This budget-friendly tablet is perfect for watching content or browsing the web.

Apple‘s base-level iPad is perfect for anyone looking for a tablet with a sizable display and ample power for almost any task. The A13 Bionic chip in the device allows seamless multitasking between your favorite apps. We don’t anticipate the deal sticking around for too long, so you might want to jump on it quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

Apple’s 2021 iPad is still great value

Amazon is offering the $80 discount only on the Wi-Fi variant of the tablet. You can get it with 64GB storage and in Silver and Space Gray colors.

The 2021 iPad rocks a 10.2-inch Retina display, ideal for binge-watching movies or sketching out your next masterpiece. Thanks to the A13 Bionic chip, you’ve got the graphics power to handle whatever you throw at it.

Plus, with an all-day battery life, this iPad is the perfect companion for diving into immersive gaming and more.

You can pair the tablet with an Apple Pencil and a Magic Keyboard to transform it into a laptop alternative. The tablet runs iPadOS 17.2 and supports fast Wi-Fi connectivity.

The 2021 iPad is a solid tablet for the price. It’s ideal for folks who don’t need a lot of bells and whistles and just want something for everyday use.

