Android to get anticipated eSIM feature to compete with Apple

Android phones could soon get the feature to convert physical SIM to an eSIM. It has already been spotted on the latest Android 14 beta.

Physical SIM cards are being replaced by eSIM, with brands like Apple and Google already using the tech in their phones. iPhones even let you convert your traditional SIM to an eSim, a feature that’s not yet available on Android phones.

However, Google is reportedly working on a “Convert to eSIM” feature. The feature was first spotted in Android 14 Developer 1 but did not make it to the stable Android 14 release. Now it has again made an appearance in the latest Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 3.

For the unaware, an eSIM takes the circuitry of a SIM, solders it directly to a smartphone’s board, and makes it remotely reprogrammable through software. As the name suggests, it is digital and cannot be removed like a physical SIM.

Although an eSIM is supported on most Android flagships, they don’t let you convert a physical SIM to an eSIM. That might change soon as Google is already testing the feature with the latest Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 3, as reported Google News Telegram channel.

Convert to eSIM feature is still not functional, but considering you can already see it on the phone, it won’t be too much longer before you can use it.

Is eSIM better than physical SIM?

The eSIM vs physical SIM debate has people divided. eSIMs bring several clear advantages. Firstly, they can’t be physically damaged or duplicated. Their small size might also allow manufacturers to add extra components and facilitate the waterproofing of devices.

However, there’s also a big downside. If you’re used to swapping your single SIM card between a bunch of different devices, eSIMs will make that much more challenging. Instead of simply putting in a card, you’ll have to go through the activation process every time you make a swap.