Amazon’s Echo Show 10 is $80 off at Best Buy just in time for the holidays

Missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Fret Not. Amazon’s Echo Show 10 is still available at a massive discount.

This could be your last chance to grab the Amazon Echo Show 10 at a price similar to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. This smart little gadget is selling at a massive discount of 32% on Best Buy.

This smart home device, which regularly sells at $249.99 a piece, was selling for $159.99 as a part of the Black Friday deals. Now that the annual extravaganza is over, this might be the last time the Echo Show might be available for such a steal price.

Echo Show 10 sees huge discount over at Best Buy

The Echo Show 10, Third generation, is a hybrid smart device with a large 10.1-inch display and a powerful speaker.

Unlike other smart displays, what makes the Echo Show 10 unique is its motorized circular stand and display, enabling the screen to rotate and follow you as you move physically. This allows the integrated 13-megapixel front-facing camera to keep you perfectly centered during Zoom meetings and video calls.

In addition, the Echo Show 10 packs impressive sound. Audio output is powered by dual front-firing tweeters and a woofer, which is among the best of any smart display. Visuals shine bright and vividly on the crisp 1080p screen.

When not on a call, the 10-inch is fantastic for monitoring Ring doorbell feeds, pulling up recipes hands-free with Alexa, or jamming Spotify tunes. It supports the most popular streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Beyond Alexa’s eyes and ears, the Echo Show 10 makes an excellent smart home command center for IoT control. It supports Zigbee and Bluetooth LE networks for easy setup of smart lights, locks, plugs, and more. Apple fans can also link devices via HomeKit.

If you’ve been holding off for the perfect time to bring Alexa and an intuitive smart display into your living space, Best Buy’s massive price cut makes Echo Show 10 incredibly compelling.

