7-Eleven is teaming up with Tetris to make Slurpee handheld

Though both are brand icons, this is not a partnership many people saw coming as 7-Eleven partners with Tetris to create a unique custom gaming handheld.

7-Eleven is one of the best-known American convenience store chains, and many people have fond memories of enjoying their iconic Slurpee drink during their childhood. Thanks to a new partnership between 7-Eleven and The Tetris Company, customers can get a double dose of nostalgia with a handheld Tetris game shaped like a Slurpee cup.

The custom handheld features a 1.8-inch full-color screen inset into the flattened front of a device built to resemble a Slurpee cup. The handheld also features two face buttons and a D-Pad similar to the original Game Boy.

This is not the only example of this unusual branding partnership, however. According to a press release (via VGC) customers will also be able to buy t-shirts, hats, and other apparel that will feature Tetris and 7-Eleven branding.

At the moment, only locations in the USA have been confirmed as offering these items for sale. Japan also has several 7-Eleven stores, but it is unknown if the line will be available in that region.

The handheld is planned to cost $30 and is currently listed as ‘Coming soon’ on the official store page. The device will need 3 AAA batteries or a USB-C power cable, neither of which is included in the purchase.

Given the cost of the handheld itself, don’t expect it to replace your Steam Deck or Miyoo Mini any time soon, but modders could transform the Slurpee-shaped shell to produce something a bit more powerful when they get their hands on it.