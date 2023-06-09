Street Fighter 6 players convinced command inputs are bugged

Conversation within the Street Fighter 6 community has led many players to believe that inputs are bugged, and that commands for certain moves or combos aren’t working properly.

Fighting games aren’t exactly easy to get into. The complex commands required to pull off consistent combos are fairly unique to the genre, and every game has its own twist on the formula.

This is a large part of why Street Fighter 6 introduced Modern controls, offering players a way to bypass the need for complex commands in favor of a simplified moveset while still keeping Classic controls available.

Article continues after ad

That said, those who have stuck to Classic have noticed some of their inputs not working the way they should. And, while it could be possible that many players are still getting the hang of Street Fighter 6’s controls, many players are convinced that inputs commands aren’t working as intended.

Street Fighter 6 players frustrated by bugged commands

While it’s entirely possible that Street Fighter 6’s learning curve has gotten the better of many fighting game veterans, there are a great deal of players who feel like their inputs aren’t registering properly.

Article continues after ad

A thread on Twitter sparked a conversation amongst players, with many feeling relieved that someone else was having the same experience as they were.

It was started by a Lily player talking about how a full-circle input was getting mistaken for a down back punch. Others in the comments spoke about how they’d get clean inputs at one point while their input would default to special moves in other instances.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Again, it’s difficult to nail down whether or not it’s user error or a problem with the game itself, but this many players experiencing similar problems makes it possible that this is no coincidence.

Article continues after ad

What’s more, there are multiple Twitter threads that have reached different communities, all with players airing similar grievances toward Street Fighter 6’s input commands and their consistency.

Even fighting game pros aren’t too sure what to make of things. Players with thousands of hours worth of experience in other titles have been noticing inconsistencies, leading them to believe that something may be wrong with the game.

Unlike apparent bugs in other video games, the tuning of what counts as an input and what doesn’t can make or break a fighting game. Even slight changes to the ways input commands are interpreted could entirely change the way Street Fighter 6 feels to play.

Article continues after ad

It remains to be seen if this is an issue that gets patched, or if players are just not quite used to the title yet.