Street Fighter 6 mod lets Pokemon fans play as Mewtwo

A Street Fighter 6 player has modded JP to transform the fighter into the Legendary Pokemon Mewtwo.

Announced in February 2022, Street Fighter 6 launched seven years after the Capcom franchise’s previous installment. The recent title featured familiar faces like Ryu and Chun-Li but included new fighters for players to test out.

Street Fighter 6’s base roster added new names like Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, Marisa, Manon, Lily, and JP. Additionally, the game has a detailed character creation system for users to design their own characters, sometimes with some frightening results.

Article continues after ad

However, one Street Fighter 6 user took their creativity to the next level by creating a playable Mewtwo that replaced JP’s model.

Street Fighter 6 mod transforms JP into a Pokemon

Capcom

Twitter user Tail__Lover posted about their new Street Fighter 6 mod – a playable Mewtwo. Mika replaced the fighting game’s JP character with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Mewtwo model. Also, they took JP’s alternate costume and added Shadow Mewtwo.

JP’s cane was also ditched for a spoon – which could be a reference to the Pokemon Adventures manga when Mewtwo defends with the utensil.

Article continues after ad

Mika explained how they hope to create a “big-tailed skin” for every SF6 character. Despite the innovative idea, the mod’s known issues include problems with hand rigging, clipping, and no facial animations. For those interested in downloading the mod, check out this website for instructions.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After the mod went live, Mika discussed how users had failed to credit them for the creation. “I can’t help but feel just a little salty at the bare minimum effort put here to credit me,” they wrote.

Article continues after ad

The Twitter user’s statement was directed at a clip that received over 10k likes without mention of Mika. A short time after being called out, the video’s original poster linked the website on how to download the Mewtwo mod and credited Mika for their work.

For more Street Fighter 6 stories, check out our coverage of the Capcom fighting game.