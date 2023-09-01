Starfield includes moving tribute to fan who passed away before launch

Fans have found a touching tribute to Bethesda super-fan Alex Hay, who sadly died of cancer months before Starfield’s release.

As expected, Starfield includes lots of secrets for players to uncover on their journey through the stars.

In addition to the obvious things like upgrade materials and new equipment, players who search every nook and cranny can find some amazing things.

One particularly powerful discovery players have already made is a tribute to Alex Hay, a gamer and Bethesda fan who, sadly, never got to play Starfield.

Article continues after ad

Bethesda superfan Alex Hay is forever immortalized in Starfield

Spotted by Reddit user HunterWorld, players can find a note as they enter the Eye signed by Alex Hay that reads “I’m always with you, out there in the starfield.”

Article continues after ad

Alex Hay went viral earlier this year following a Reddit post where he said he was “gutted” following Starfield’s delay and release date reveal as “it looks like I won’t get to play it.” At the time, he was in palliative care after stopping lung cancer treatment and playing Xbox for escapism.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He passed about a month later at just 35 years old.

According to an update announcing his passing, Hay was a massive fan of Bethesda games who put thousands of hours into Elder Scrolls and Fallout titles.

Bethesda’s in-game tribute seems to reference Hay’s own words. In response to a commenter who said they’d name their ship after him, Hay said “I’ll be out there, thanks!”

Article continues after ad

Several commenters on HunterWorld’s post also said they’d be naming their first Starfield ships in Hay’s honor.

Article continues after ad

While Alex Hay never got to play a game he was so excited for, Bethesda’s little tribute is an incredibly sweet way to memorialize one of their biggest fans. Hay may not be playing Starfield right now, but Bethesda has made sure he’s flying high among the stars with the rest of us.