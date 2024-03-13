Liverpool fans savage Arsenal after spotting embarrassing Champions League mishap

Liverpool fans have been quick to point out that a graphic used to celebrate Arsenal’s progress into the Champions League quarter-finals contained a picture of their team lifting the trophy, rather than the Gunners.

Arsenal progressed to the final eight of Europe’s premier competition with a 4-2 win over Porto on penalties.

A first-half strike from Leando Trossard meant that Mikel Arteta’s side won the match 1-0, tying the aggregate score at 1-1, with spot-kicks needed to decide the eventual winner.

David Raya cemented his status as the hero of the night with two fine penalty saves to help his team qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years.

Liverpool fans mock Arsenal over Champions League trophy gaffe

To celebrate the milestone, UK broadcasters, TNT Sports, took to social media with a custom made graphic.

However, suspicions were immediately raised at the inclusion of a Champions League trophy being lifted in the top right of the picture.

Arsenal have never won the modern-day version of the tournament, coming closest in 2006 where they lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the final, as fans began to question where the trophy came from.

Liverpool supporters quickly realised that it was actually a cropped picture from their 2019 success under Jurgen Klopp.

It didn’t take long before fans started to point out the mishap as they enjoyed reminding Arsenal that they are yet to get their hands on the trophy.

Arsenal join Man City in the hat for the quarter-final draw, set to take place on Friday, March 15 at 11am GMT, 4am PT and 7am ET.

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have also qualified, with the winners of Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund vs PSV Eindhoven filling up the final two places.