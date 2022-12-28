MrBeast becomes playable in Smash Ultimate with incredible fighter mod

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

YouTube legend MrBeast has joined the cast of Super Smash Bros Ultimate in the form of a fighter mod that is an absolute must-have for fans.

MrBeast is an icon of YouTube and now he’s playable in Smash. With videos amassing millions of views, a successful burger chain, and a fortune in giveaways, the content creator is one of the most popular in history.

While Smash Ultimate’s DLC run may have concluded with Kingdom Hearts’ Sora and no word on a sequel to the game with series creator Masahiro Sakurai “semi-retired,” fans have been forced to add their own characters to the game.

We’ve seen some amazing additions such as Nier’s 2B and even Twitch sensation Ninja, but a new mod brings MrBeast to Smash and he looks great in Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

MrBeast joins Smash Ultimate as playable fighter

The mod, created by LN_310 on GameBanana is a skin for the existing Smash fighter Solid Snake, but it has some fine additions to make MrBeast stand out.

For instance, the mod features several unique outfits, including ones with the YouTuber’s logo on a hoodie and even a safari hat.

Instead of Snake’s grenades, MrBeast can throw burgers, clearly referencing his burger chain MrBeast Burger.

Nintendo/gamebanana MrBeast wields burgers instead of grenades.

Another cool addition is his own unique voice lines that make him further stand out from Snake.

Be sure to add this mod to your collection if you’re a huge MrBeast fan or want to spice up your copy of Smash now that the game won’t be receiving any more official updates.