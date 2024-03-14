The ultimate guide to D&D’s magical punk world is 30% off 

Pick up Eberron: Rising from the Last War today and you’ll have an incredible new D&D setting to introduce to your gaming group.

Eberron is one of the newest and most beloved settings to grace Dungeons & Dragons. So far, only Critical Role’s Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount being a more recent addition. Players had been waiting with baited breath to see if Eberron would make the jump to D&D 5e, and thankfully this book made the fans’ wishes come true.

This expansive guide to the setting – Eberron: Rising from the Last War – is currently a whopping 30% off at Amazon. These are some steep savings and will allow you to add this must-have setting book to a growing D&D collection.

Eberron source book hits 30% off at Amazon

So, what exactly sets this Eberron guide apart from 5e’s other sourcebooks? Just for starters, the vibrant world is just far enough removed from the High Fantasy of the Sword Coast to provide something new and fresh for established gaming groups and will hook in newcomers all the same.

Pulp Adventure is the name of the game here. Picture high-speed trains running on magical rails, haunted automatons wandering desolate battlefields, mystery and danger in vast cityscapes. Eberron threads the needle deftly between the fantasy stylings that D&D players will be most used to and bringing adventurers along into a whole new genre.

Eberron: Rising from the Last War is a hugely detailed and fascinating setting guide, giving DMs all they need to know to start running games in Eberron. Players will find plenty of creative inspiration here too, as well as all manner of playable options like the Artificer class, mystical Dragonmarks, and group patrons. Getting a little tired of being mercenaries for hire? Well, how about a group of intrepid reporters, investigating adventure hooks in search of the next big scoop?

Eberron is sure to delight any new 5e converts, and players searching for something different in their D&D should look no further than this guide.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.