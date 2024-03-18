Our favorite Nintendo Switch controller is 33% off on Amazon

Relive the Nintendo Gamecube era with the Retro Purple Nitro Deck controller, now a whopping 33% off on Amazon.

The Nintendo Switch remains one of the best handhelds money can buy. Even well into the tail-end of its lifespan, the console is still receiving anticipated releases, with Princess Peach: Showtime! and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD just around the corner.

Playing as your favorite Super Mario characters is always a treat, until joy-con drift comes rears its ugly head. That’s where the Nitro Deck comes in, a Gamecube-inspired controller for your Switch that will make a drift a thing of the past.

Say goodbye to joy-con drift, and hello to Nitro Deck

CRKD

The Nitro Deck comes decked out with Hall Effect sticks, and swappable thumbstick toppers for a more responsive gaming experience. With Hall Effect sticks in tow, you can enjoy an optimized and precise Switch gaming experience.

Your Nintendo Switch, or Switch OLED fits easily into the ergonomically built controller, via the low-latency USB-C connection. With the Nitro Deck, your Switch can utilize the gyro-compatibilities, rumble support, and pass-through charging.

Better yet, if you’re a fan of the Gamecube era of Nintendo gaming, the ‘Retro Purple’ edition of the Nitro Deck recreates the 2000s console with its picture-perfect colorway. The iconic purple shade of the Gamecube, and the colors of its buttons, are gorgeously recreated on this Nintendo controller.

With the brand-new Nitro Deck on its way, the Retro Purple Nitro Deck has received a whopping 33% discount on Amazon, that you shouldn’t miss out on.

