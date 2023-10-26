Ryanair Roblox game made by teenagers goes viral after million flights

Roblox game inspired by Irish airline Ryanair has now gone viral after it ran a course to its millionth flight. The teenage developers behind the game have now garnered over 80,000 members in their Roblox group.

Roblox’s extensive metaverse features a plethora of real-world simulator experiences where users can drive or travel in a vehicle. The Ryanair Roblox game is remarkable in this regard.

This game provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for anyone who has ever fantasized about flight, airline management, or any other activity involving time in the air. Sebastian Codling, then 11 years old, developed the unofficial Ryanair game in 2015 in Roblox.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, in an exclusive interview with The Times, Codling revealed how he was able to develop a realistic simulator for users who wish to experience a virtual airport and operate a plane. In addition, the game recently reached a million flights and went viral on social media.

Roblox game Ryanair completes a million flights

According to Daily Mail, The Times, and Roblox RTC, flight sim Ryanair on Roblox has now reached one million virtual flights. The game features the entire experience of the Irish budget airline, including crowded seats, add-on fees for extra baggage or legroom, and disputes at the check-in counters.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Players can choose from various experiences created by Codling in a Roblox group that now comprises of over 80,000 members and is managed by several full time staff members in his team. These experiences include flying a plane, managing an airport, traveling to other airports, or simply being a passenger who would like to take a flight.

Article continues after ad

Several users reacted to the news in a celebratory manner. One such user said, “I have flown Ryanair a lot and this game really is the exact same as the real thing.” Another chimed in, “This is insane! I definitely will be checking it out!”.

Article continues after ad

A third added, “I hope it also simulates their hard landings!”. If you’re wondering how can you play it, all you need to have is a Roblox account and head over to the group page to immerse yourselves among several Ryanair experiences created by Codling.