RPG Champions codes (April 2024): Free Dusts & Boosts

RPG Champions codes (April 2024): Free Dusts & BoostsRoblox / Arcent.
Use our list of active RPG Champions codes to get free Dusts, Weapons, Boosts, and more to beat down enemies and complete the quests. Here are all the codes for April 2024.
RPG Champions codes are your ticket to get free useful resources like Dusts, Boosts, and much more. In this Roblox experience, you’ll have to grind a lot to unlock awesome weapons and other upgrades. We have a shortcut for you since there are more than 50 weapons to purchase and around 30 armor sets to unlock.
With our list of all the latest RPG Champions codes, you will cut down the grind time and get the best tools to defeat powerful enemies. So hurry up and use them before they expire.
Working RPG Champions codes (April 2024)
Here are all the active codes for April 2024:
- flowerevent – Free “Gardener” Title
- 35kthanks – Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes
- 70kfavs – Free Coin Boost for 30 Minutes
- dusty – Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes
- COINBOOST – Free Coin Boost for 10 Minutes
- CRYSTALBOOST – Free 10% Crystal Chancefor 30 Minutes
- THANKYOU – Free Northwind Sword
How to redeem RPG Champions codes?
To redeem codes in RPG Champions, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:
- Go to the official RPG Champions page and click on the green button to launch the game.
- Tap on the Rewards button on the right side of the screen.
- Select ‘Codes’ and paste the code in the box.
- Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.
Can’t use codes? Since they are case-sensitive, enter them exactly as they are. Moreover, they expire after a period of time so use them as soon as possible.
List of expired codes
- 30kthanks – Free XP Boost
- 55kfavs – Free Coin Boost
- 45kfavs – Free Coin Boost for 10 Minutes
- 25kthanks – Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes
- extracrystal – Free 10% Crystal Chance for 30 Minutes
- 20kthanks – Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes
- 35kfavs – Free Coin Boost for 30 Minutes
- 10kthanks – Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes
- BETA – Free Godfather Armor
- winter – Free Coin Boost for 12 Hours
- jjk – Free 10% Crystal Chance
What are RPG Champions codes?
RPG Champions codes offer free in-game resources that are necessary to progress. The developers release new codes during certain events or when the game hits new milestones. You will find all the new codes right here, so make sure you bookmark this page.
So there you have it – everything you need to know about RPG Champions codes for April 2024.
