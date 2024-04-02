RPG Champions codes (April 2024): Free Dusts & Boosts

Use our list of active RPG Champions codes to get free Dusts, Weapons, Boosts, and more to beat down enemies and complete the quests. Here are all the codes for April 2024.

RPG Champions codes are your ticket to get free useful resources like Dusts, Boosts, and much more. In this Roblox experience, you’ll have to grind a lot to unlock awesome weapons and other upgrades. We have a shortcut for you since there are more than 50 weapons to purchase and around 30 armor sets to unlock.

With our list of all the latest RPG Champions codes, you will cut down the grind time and get the best tools to defeat powerful enemies. So hurry up and use them before they expire.

Roblox / Arcent. Unlock epic weapons to defeat all the enemies.

Working RPG Champions codes (April 2024)

Here are all the active codes for April 2024:

flowerevent – Free “Gardener” Title

– Free “Gardener” Title 35kthanks – Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes

– Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes 70kfavs – Free Coin Boost for 30 Minutes

– Free Coin Boost for 30 Minutes dusty – Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes

– Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes COINBOOST – Free Coin Boost for 10 Minutes

– Free Coin Boost for 10 Minutes CRYSTALBOOST – Free 10% Crystal Chancefor 30 Minutes

– Free 10% Crystal Chancefor 30 Minutes THANKYOU – Free Northwind Sword

How to redeem RPG Champions codes?

To redeem codes in RPG Champions, all you have to do is follow these simple steps:

Go to the official RPG Champions page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the Rewards button on the right side of the screen.

button on the right side of the screen. Select ‘ Codes ’ and paste the code in the box.

’ and paste the code in the box. Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

Can’t use codes? Since they are case-sensitive, enter them exactly as they are. Moreover, they expire after a period of time so use them as soon as possible.

Roblox / Arcent. Go to the Codes tab next to the Collection tab.

List of expired codes

30kthanks – Free XP Boost

– Free XP Boost 55kfavs – Free Coin Boost

– Free Coin Boost 45kfavs – Free Coin Boost for 10 Minutes

– Free Coin Boost for 10 Minutes 25kthanks – Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes

– Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes extracrystal – Free 10% Crystal Chance for 30 Minutes

– Free 10% Crystal Chance for 30 Minutes 20kthanks – Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes

– Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes 35kfavs – Free Coin Boost for 30 Minutes

– Free Coin Boost for 30 Minutes 10kthanks – Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes

– Free EXP Boost for 30 Minutes BETA – Free Godfather Armor

– Free Godfather Armor winter – Free Coin Boost for 12 Hours

– Free Coin Boost for 12 Hours jjk – Free 10% Crystal Chance

What are RPG Champions codes?

RPG Champions codes offer free in-game resources that are necessary to progress. The developers release new codes during certain events or when the game hits new milestones. You will find all the new codes right here, so make sure you bookmark this page.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about RPG Champions codes for April 2024.

