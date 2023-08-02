Maya Jama responds as Love Island cameras catch fan checking her out red-handed

Love Island’s Maya Jama just responded to a viral video of a fan checking her out at the show’s Season 10 finale.

When it comes to a Love Island finale, fans should always expect the unexpected. And that was definitely true for Season 10’s final episode.

During the episode, Love Island host Maya Jama announced that the winning couple was Sammy Root and Jess Harding, which caused an uproar from almost everyone watching.

Nevertheless, the spotlight wasn’t on the couple who took home the Season 10 victory for long. Soon, all eyes fell on Maya – literally.

Who flirted with Love Island’s Maya Jama at the finale?

A clip went viral on social media from the night of the finale. Viewers caught a glimpse of a man in the background checking out Maya from behind. To make matters worse (for him), he seemed to be there with a girl.

The video has reached well over 7 million views on just X (formerly Twitter) alone. And now, Maya has publicly shared her response.

It seems as though the reality TV host found it hilarious. She responded with a series of laughing emojis, clearly unbothered and even amused by the situation.

Several fans shared their own reactions in the comment section of her response post… and most seemed not to hate on the guy for what he did.

One fan wrote, “Most men would do the same thing – fair play.”

Another viewer chimed in and wrote, “I mean, can you blame the man!”

Let’s just hope that the girl he was with took it the same way. So far, no one has been able to identify who the couple are, but social media sleuths are always good at their jobs.

