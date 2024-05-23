Love Island’s Mackenzie accused of taking new manager position to stay on reality TV

Love Island star Mackenzie Dipman is the manager of Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, but fans believe she accepted the job with ulterior motives.

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney from Vanderpump Rules officially opened their sandwich shop called Something About Her on May 22.

Although it took a while for the new West Hollywood, California restaurant to be finished, the packed crowds on opening day made it worth the wait for customers.

The Vanderpump Rules stars may be the face of the sandwich shop, but Katie revealed on the May 22 episode of her podcast ‘Disrespectfully’ that it was a team effort.

She gave credit to the restaurant’s “rockstar manager” Mackenzie, who fans later found out was Mackenzie Dipman from Love Island USA Seasons 2 and 4.

“Love Island’s, Mackenzie Dipman is the manager of Something About Her! Katie spoke about it on her podcast, Disrespectfully,” a fan wrote on X, sharing screenshots proving the official Instagram account follows her.

In the replies, fans were curious to know if Mackenzie is using her new manager position as an excuse to return to reality TV.

“Wasn’t she just trying to get on Summer House?” one fan asked, referring to when Mackenzie briefly dated Carl Radke on Season 6.

Another fan suspected that there would be a new reality show centering around Something About Her, especially since the Love Island alum is part of the team.

A third person predicted that Mackenzie would be on Vanderpump Rules next season if Ariana and Katie returned to document the progress of the sandwich shop.

Over time, the Bravo series has phased out of focusing on employees from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR.

In the future, the show might redirect its approach to put a spotlight on its newest entrepreneurs or give Ariana and Katie their own spinoff featuring Mackenzie.