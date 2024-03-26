EntertainmentReality TV

Something About Her rumored to use ghost kitchens in “major cities”

Molly Byrne
something about her to use ghost kitchens soonInstagram: bravointhecity

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have been hard at work trying to get their Something About Her sandwich shop up and running in West Hollywood, California.

Though the cafe was announced two years ago as a new venture, the Vanderpump Rules castmates and co-owners have faced setbacks from opening due to permit problems.

Despite legal issues ensuing, Something About Her is rumored to be distributing their menus through Uber Eats in “major cities” sometime soon, according to a fan on X.

Something About Her will allegedly use ghost kitchens to assemble their menu items upon each Uber Eats order.

Ghost kitchens are typically located inside restaurants that have a high delivery demand like Chili’s or Applebees.

Though Katie and Ariana wouldn’t exactly be making the sandwiches, chefs who work in said ghost kitchens would be preparing them for customers.

Vanderpump Rules fans have since reacted to the rumored news on X, saying they aren’t excited about the “overpriced” sandwiches if distributed by Uber Eats.

Another fan mentioned their concern for the overall quality of the food if made by a ghost kitchen, “This isn’t a good thing, it just means my local IHOP will be making their sandwiches. Ghost kitchens are never good quality.”

Though Something About Her does not have an opening date for their West Hollywood location, Ariana is hopeful that their “iconic flavors” will reach customers sooner than later.

