VPR stars Katie & Ariana’s Something About Her grand opening tainted by major tech issue

Ariana and Katie’s grand opening for Something About Her may have had technological issues, but that didn’t stop the restaurant’s success.

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Something About Her sandwich shop had its grand opening on May 22.

The restaurant, located in West Hollywood, California, had fans lining up around the corner waiting to try options like their ‘Green Goddess’ sandwich.

However, upon opening their doors to the public, Ariana and Katie had to notify the line of people outside that their Point of Sale system (POS) was down.

A POS is a device used to upload orders. Once the order is in the system, it gets sent to the kitchen. And when the meal is over, the POS calculates how much the order was.

In a viral clip from their opening, the two owners stepped outside and were greeted with cheers from their fans.

That’s when Ariana spilled the bad news. “So, our POS system has decided that today is the day that it wants to not work.”

As the crowd groaned, Ariana assured them that they’d still be opening, but were taking things slow so no one would be charged for or given the wrong order.

Katie stood by her side, and Ariana went on to ask everyone to “bear with us” while they allowed only one or two people into their shop at a time.

Fans in the comments of the viral clip reacted by sharing their support for their technological issues.

“They’re gonna do great! We’re rooting for our girls,” applauded one fan.

“Opening a business is hard! Things always go wrong the first day! This is no biggie,” another exclaimed.

One fan even added that nobody should use the accidental tech issue against Ariana and Katie, because things like that happen sporadically in the food industry.

Despite the minor setback, fans were eventually able to dine at Something About Her on its grand opening.

Though “small portions” were a concern after posts of their sandwiches went viral, the overall consensus is that Ariana and Katie’s opening was a success.