What’s it like eating at Kitchen Nightmares restaurants?

Some restaurants close down after being featured on Kitchen Nightmares, but the ones that remain open continue to serve guests. What is it like to dine in?

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to eat food at one of the restaurants that was “saved” by Gordon Ramsay? The Michelin-star chef isn’t a superhero with a cape or anything, but his guidance has steered several restaurants in the right direction over the years.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of restaurants featured on Kitchen Nightmares have been shuttered at this point, but the ones that remain open are thriving.

What’s the vibe like when eating at one of these “saved” restaurants after they’ve received so many upgrades and positive changes from Gordon? Here’s what real-life customers have said.

Article continues after ad

Real people speak up about eating at Kitchen Nightmares restaurants

A thread on Quora has been created to find out what real people have said about dining in at restaurants that were once featured in episodes of Kitchen Nightmares.

Article continues after ad

The leading question asks, “Have you ever been to a restaurant saved by Gordon Ramsay in Kitchen Nightmares? What were your thoughts?”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One Quora user wrote, “We went to the Curry Lounge in Nottingham for a friend’s stag do. The place was packed, the menu was pretty much as Gordon had left it and the food was really good.”

Someone else wrote, “We went [to one of the restaurants] after the rehab by Ramsey. Wonderful food, even better than we remembered…” This person neglected to add the actual restaurant name.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A third person added, “Yes, I visited Momma Cherri’s Soul Shack in Brighton. Now this was one of the few restaurants where he didn’t find the owner annoying and thought her food was really good. The issue for her was that those around her were taking advantage of her. I loved the food, it was good food, made well, and tasted lovely from what I can remember. Sadly it still closed down afterwards.”

For the most part, it seems that Gordon’s influence on restaurant owners paired with the much-needed changes he implements allows these restaurants to function more smoothly.

Article continues after ad