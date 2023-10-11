Michelin Star chef trolled after failing to cook a lobster on Hell’s Kitchen

Having experience working in a Michelin Star restaurant should equate to some true talent in the kitchen. Somehow, that hasn’t been the case for Hell’s Kitchen contestant, Jason.

If you have history working in a Michelin Star restaurant, there are a few things you should probably have down pat.

Knowing how to follow a standardized recipe, knowing which foods need to be sautéed versus seared, and knowing how to properly weigh out ingredients are just a few examples.

Understanding the step-by-step process of cooking a lobster is essential if you’re a professional chef trying to make it far in the restaurant industry. A contestant named Jason failed at cooking lobster during a Season 22 episode of Hell’s Kitchen. Now, he’s getting trolled for it.

Jason struggled to cook lobster on Hell’s Kitchen

During an incredibly heated Hell’s Kitchen scene, Jason got called out by one of his co-stars on the Blue Team. His costar said, “I’m a little bit worried about Jason right now. Just because he’s worked in Michelin star restaurants doesn’t mean he’s perfect.”

At one point, Gordon Ramsay lost his cool after gathering everyone from the Blue Team around one of the center tables. He yelled, “The f***ing lobster is raw. Who took it out?”

Jason immediately owned up and admitted he was the one who made the mistake. With disgust, Gordon asked, “What the f*** are you doing? I know it’s first night nerves, but come on! It needs at least another three to four minutes!”

Another Blue Team member playfully added, “Oh man, Jason! What happened, buddy? I thought you were the ‘big dog.’ What’s going on?”

Gordon Ramsay with the Blue Team.

Jason spent an ample amount of time building himself up to be some wildly impressive chef due to his Michelin Star restaurant experience.

Somehow, none of his words actually matched the energy he was giving in front of Gordon, the Blue Team, or the reality TV cameras.