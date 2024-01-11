Chris Taylor is all about breaking rules on Love Island: All-Stars. These are the details.

Were rules simply made to be broken? Chris Taylor from Love Island: All-Stars might think so this season.

Finding love is the ultimate goal for contestants on a show like Love Island: All-Stars. After all, this round of young singles are returning from older seasons of the show.

Is it possible that Chris is taking his pursuit of love a little more seriously by being willing to break a rule or two?

Chris Taylor is a rule breaker on Love Island: All-Stars

According to The Daily Star, Chris has a plan in place to communicate with his friends and family members back home while filming the show.

Contestants are not supposed to speak to people who are on the outside while filming. This is so they’ll give the show their full attention and energy.

When Chris was asked if there were any cryptic ways he’ll attempt to communicate with his loved ones, he laughed while saying, “Yeah, me and the boys discussed one, which is this….”

He then proceeded to show off a hand signal he’ll be doing in front of the cameras whenever he needs to get a message out.

Interlocking his fingers and wiggling the two in the middle is his way of saying that he’s okay.

Chris said, “Basically, in every scene that you see me doing this, you’ll know that I’m fine. You’ll see me doing that for however long I’m in there.”

Since Chris isn’t sneaking in electronic devices or trying to hack a Wi-Fi code to get in full contact with people from the outside world, it’s unclear if the show’s producers will get him in trouble for showcasing any hand signals or gestures on camera.