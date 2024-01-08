Applying for Next Level Chef is more intense than you might guess

Here’s what you should know about applying for a spot on Next Level Chef.

The application process for Next Level Chef is a lot more complicated than many people might’ve ever guessed.

Landing a spot on Next Level Chef means getting a chance to cook delicious food in front of Gordon Ramsay.

It also means you have the chance to win $250,000 to spend however you see fit. Here’s what the application process for Next Level Chef looks like.

Applying for Next Level Chef isn’t a cakewalk

After opening the application for Next Level Chef, you’ll start with a handful of easy questions about your name, where you live, your gender, and your current occupation.

After that, the inquiries and requirements get a little more intense. One question asks, “Would you be able to leave your everyday commitments for up to four weeks, approximately sometime between the months of January through February 2024?”

Another asks you to describe the worst conditions you’ve ever been forced to cook in. Yet another question asks how you’d handle it if you lost all your main ingredients before a dinner rush.

After that, you’ll have to answer if you’ve ever attended culinary school or completed any cooking programs.

Some of the more fun questions include describing where your passion for cooking comes from, listing your culinary mentors, and mentioning the cooking utensils you hate cooking without.

Listing off your pet peeves in the kitchen, your greatest culinary dreams, and an honest description of how you react when you’re faced with criticism are all required.

Before getting into the nitty-gritty with all of those details, you’re also going to have to list your social media handles and reveal whether or not you have a valid passport.

At the end, you’ll have to upload a picture of yourself and a photo of a dish you’re proud of. If all of this sounds reasonable enough to you, think about applying for Next Level Chef Season 4.