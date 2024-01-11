Next Level Chef fans worried about “publicity stunts” in Season 3

Is there too much of a risk for publicity stunts happening in Next Level Chef Season 3? Social media users are wondering.

Next Level Chef Season 3 is an exciting reality TV show featuring Gordon Ramsay as a mentor.

The show will premiere on Fox on January 28, 2024, for viewers to enjoy. It’ll be unlike other cooking competition shows people have seen so far.

Concerns about publicity stunts in the show are on the rise at the moment, though. Here’s what social media users are saying.

Next Level Chef publicity stunt risks

A Reddit thread was launched to talk about Next Level Chef Season 3 before it premieres on Fox. The Redditor who started the thread wrote, “I’m both super excited and worried about the new format

“After seeing the trailer for Season 3, I’m excited that we’re getting to watch the team selection process again like in the first season, but the idea that not everyone would actually make the actual show makes it sound like someone was actually placed there only to be a publicity stunt.”

Someone responded by saying, “The show needs impartial judges or it’s not real.”

From their perspective, having Gordon as the main mentor simply isn’t impartial enough. The other two mentors on the show are Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

They are both incredibly talented in the food industry, but is it true that they aren’t as impartial as viewers would hope?

Another Redditor added, “I feel like it’s very similar to what they did in the first season, and just trying out for each team.”

Their assumption is based on what can be seen in Next Level Chef Season 3’s trailer. Until the actual show premieres, it’s unclear if their assumption is correct.

A third user joined the conversation to say, “Ugh that’s a bummer. I hate went they do that. It feels like such a tease for contestants. You’re here but you’re not really here…”

As of now, it safe to assume that season three of the show will follow the same pattern as the first two seasons.

