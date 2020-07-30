Lando Norris reveals his new F1 helmet designed by young fan on Twitch

In a heartwarming moment during his Twitch stream on July 30, Formula 1 driver Lando Norris ‘revealed’ the helmet he would be wearing for the British Grand Prix — with a slight twist.

Despite being a big name in the world of Formula 1, Norris has also been making his name as a streamer on Twitch, most recently dabbling in Call of Duty battle royale Warzone and, obviously, F1 2020.

Ahead of the August 2 British GP, though, Lando decided to just have a chat with his audience and unveiled a new helmet with a pretty unique design.

Lando has always been one to rock the boat a little with his helmets, using designs that you might not often see other drivers donning, such as the one he used in the Mexican GP in 2019.

This is a little different though as, rather than using a professional design to cover his head, Lando has instead picked one from a 6-year-old fan named Eva — and it’s exactly what you’d expect a 6-year-old F1 helmet design to look like.

Unveiling his new headgear during his Twitch stream, Norris showed off the simplistic design, with his logo and name well-scribbled on the top and sides and his bright orange McLaren drawn on the back.

To top it all off, she’s even left a signature on the helmet, simply saying “by Eva.”

Lando himself is obviously delighted with the helmet, but we can only imagine how Eva will react when she realizes that her idol is using her design in the British GP, as millions watch on.

It’s not often we get a glimpse into the world of the world’s biggest sports stars on Twitch, but when it’s for things like this, we’d love to see more of it.

Lando is currently fighting hard in F1 to become a world champion, currently sat in fourth place in the standings after some phenomenal races in Austria and Hungary, but will be looking for his second podium finish when he races on home turf at Silverstone on August 2.