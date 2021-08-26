Dexerto announces hiring of Lloyd Coombes as new Games Editor

26 August 2021, London, UK: Dexerto, the leading voice in esports, gaming and online culture, has announced that Lloyd Coombes will join the team as Games Editor for the group’s flagship website, Dexerto.com.

A former blogger, Coombes has gone on to write for some of the biggest websites in gaming and tech, including the likes of IGN, GamesRadar, as well as have his work published in prominent UK newspapers.

After joining Gfinity, he played a key role in growing the brand’s digital media portfolio, helping to earn Metacritic and NewsNow accreditation while also helping to encourage and nurture new writers into producing original content.

Advertisement

He said: “I’m incredibly proud to be able to join Dexerto. It’s a huge step for me in my career, and I’m looking forward to helping the network grow and to add to the already stellar gaming coverage that already exists here.”

Mike Kent, Co-Founder and Director of Content at Dexerto, added: “I’m delighted to have Lloyd on board. Dexerto is always looking to grow into new areas, cover more games, and give each of those game communities a voice. After a successful spell at Gfinity, we’re looking forward to seeing what he can add to our talented and passionate gaming team – accelerating our growth.”

Advertisement

David Purcell was previously the company’s Games Editor, but recently moved into a new position of US Editor. The addition of Coombes will be instrumental in growing Dexerto’s gaming offering, utilizing his experience to grow one of the company’s biggest verticals.

Lloyd joins shortly after Luís Mira’s hiring as new Esports Editor for Dexerto.com.

About Dexerto

Dexerto, the world’s largest esports, gaming and influencer media platform, is an award-winning digital media group reaching tens of millions of fans every month. As the authority in competitive gaming and influencer-driven culture, Dexerto champions professional gamers as the new athletes and social creators as the new pop stars, inspiring fans and icons alike to celebrate their passion for the next generation of sports and entertainment.

Advertisement

Invited by leagues and publishers to cover more than 50 major events annually, Dexerto is the premier source for everything esports and gaming-related.

To discover more, please visit Dexerto.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @Dexerto, or contact [email protected].