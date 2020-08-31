Viral Pineapple Pen guy makes Pokemon music video with Pikachu

Popular Pokemon mascot Pikachu stars in a new bizarre music video. The beloved electric mouse teamed up with Japanese comedian Pikotaro for another song following his viral 2016 hit "PPAP (Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen)."

In 2016, hit song "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen" by Pikotaro went viral online and became a massive meme. The track was so popular, the singer was even featured in YouTube's yearly Rewind recap.

For 2020's Pokemon Virtual Fest, series mascot Pikachu teamed up with the Japanese artist to make an epic music video. The hilarious collaboration is electric, and will have Trainers dancing.

Pikachu stars in bizarre Pokemon video with Pineapple Pen guy

The Pokemon Company treated fans to a virtual festival that ran from August 12 to the 31. The Pokemon theme park could be viewed on PC, mobile, and VR headsets using the Cluster app.

As a finale to the celebrations, series Mascot Pikachu teamed up the viral singer Pikotaro to make a new music video called 'Pika to Piko.' The catchy collaboration was viewed by users at the event as it closed out the festivities.

Luckily for the rest of us, the Japanese artist uploaded the music video to his YouTube channel for everyone to see. The hilarious track has Pikachu trying to have a conversation with Pikataro to mixed results.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUNo4aB8xFE

Many may be familiar with Pikataro already as the viral "Pineapple Pen" guy from 2016. The artist's whacky song became an instant hit on YouTube with over 350 million views. The singer is a character played by popular Japanese comedian Daimaou Kosaka.

The Pokemon franchise made its debut in 1996 in Japan, and has since grown to become an absolute cultural phenomena. The series mascot Pikachu has become an icon in media, and is recognized in countries around the world.

At the time of writing, it's unclear whether The Pokemon Company has plans to make Virtual Festival an annual thing. However Nintendo begun building their very own theme parks in collaboration with Universal Studios.