Professor Oak’s voice actor retiring after throat cancer diagnosis

Professor Oak’s voice actor, James Carter Cathcart, is officially retiring from the Pokémon anime series following a throat cancer diagnosis.

Pokemon is a beloved anime series that’s been airing on TVs around the world since 1998 — but now, one of its starring voice actors is stepping back after spending 25 years with the show.

James Carter Cathcart, the voice of Pokemon’s Professor Oak and his grandson, Gary, is officially retiring from the anime after receiving a serious health diagnosis.

This latest news comes from a post on CaringBridge, a free online tool used by families or friends to share health updates about a certain person.

In a CaringBridge page dedicated to Cathcart, it was revealed that the voice actor was diagnosed in January 2023 with “advanced cancer” that has spread from his tongue to his throat.

The Pokemon Company Professor Oak’s voice actor is stepping back from the series after 25 years following a throat cancer diagnosis.

According to the post, Carthart’s throat wasn’t “feeling right” for nearly a year prior to this latest diagnosis. Luckily, it looks as though the actor’s cancer is totally treatable, although some changes in his treatment plan have had to be made since January of this year.

Pokémon voice actor retires after 25 years due to throat cancer

As a result, Carthart has made the decision to officially retire from his work on the US’s Pokemon dub at the end of Season 25.

“In other news, Jimmy has decided to retire from script adapting and voice dubbing for Pokémon USA, effective at the conclusion of Season 25,” a CareBridge post from his wife, Martha Jacobi, reads.

“He has been with the series since the 1st episode, so it is a timely decision as the series transitions to new characters and story lines.”

Already, fans of the Pokémon anime have sent their well-wishes towards the voice of Professor Oak on social media, who has also performed in such shows as One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and even Super Smash Bros. Brawl.