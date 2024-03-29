“Lightly played” ACE SPEC Pokemon card has TCG fans distraught

A Pokemon TCG collector recently pulled a “lightly played” Master Ball ACE SPEC card and is upset about it.

The Pokemon Company reintroduced ACE SPEC cards in the Temporal Forces expansion that launched this year. Notably, such a Pokemon TCG release invites players to start collecting the powerful trainer cards.

Fans were thrilled by the news, especially since some of the new editions and Black & White reprints received the full-card holofoil treatment.

While much has been said about the Temporal Forces pull rates, one fan caught a particularly bad break. And it’s all thanks to a damaged Master Ball card.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user Kari_Skye recently shared a photo of their newly acquired Master Ball ACE SPEC card. As seen in the photo above, the top of the otherwise stunning holofoil card suffered peeling damage before the collector got their hands on it.

In responding to other Redditors, the original poster said this situation “Killed the urge to open packs for now.”

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon TCG community was quick to chime in about the damaged ACE SPEC card, with one person writing, “‘Lightly played’ …. Joke aside, sorry this happened to you.”

Another user claimed they pulled the same Temporal Forces card and it also had a blemish. “I pulled that card last night and the top left corner was a little bent. It’s upsetting for sure.”

Article continues after ad

Others encouraged the OP to request a replacement via Pokemon Support. The user said they filled out a ticket, but have yet to share an update about the support team’s response.