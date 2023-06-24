Pokemon Go players want official fix for ‘Immortal Raid’ bug

Pokemon Go players are experiencing Raid battles where Pokemon hang on with 1 HP, and have asked Niantic to implement a fix.

Despite Pokemon Go’s tumultuous period in the first half of 2023, it seems developer Niantic has started to make a concentrated effort to provide better communication to players.

While trainers have continued to encounter a fair amount of bugs and glitches, Niantic has been fairly quick to acknowledge, and even compensate, those players who were negatively affected by these glitches.

Now, Pokemon Go fans are once again being plagued by what the community has dubbed ‘Immortal Raids,’ and have called on Niantic to implement an official fix for the bug.

Pokemon Go players frustrated with ‘Immortal Raid’ bug

Niantic’s official support account replied to a player on Twitter after they provided proof that they were unable to complete an Espeon raid because of this bug.

Niantic Support acknowledged that the team had “been receiving similar reports during raids,” and simply asked the trainer to restart the app and rejoin the raid, provided it was still active.

Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with some members of the community based on a post from TheSilphRoad subreddit.

Many players left comments on the post confirming that they had experienced this glitch as well. Others called on Niantic to implement a dedicated fix to the problem, like one player who said, “Dear Niantic, I’ll wait spending money on anything until you confirm this is fixed, OK?”

Although some trainers noted that the bug has been “around for ages” and that there was a “workaround,” some fans were left unsatisfied with that solution.

“Restarting isn’t a fix, it is a workaround that proved to not work for remotes on several occasions and doesn’t work when the raid is over.”

While the bug does indeed have a workaround to mitigate losses, that doesn’t mean it isn’t still frustrating to encounter during play. Hopefully, Niantic will continue its trend of providing clear communication and implement a dedicated fix for this bug as well.