Pokemon Go player finds incredible number of Shinies during “legendary walk”

One Pokemon Go player went on a hot run in the mobile game and found an astonishing number of Shinies in one day.

Finding Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go is difficult and unless one plays Pokemon Go during a Community Day, the odds of finding a Shiny Pokemon can be quite high, but one player’s walk was quite the opposite.

Several Pokemon Go players have been able to find these rare Pokemon — and have had no problem showing them off to fellow trainers.

One Pokemon Go player recently shared their find, or in this case, findings of Shiny Pokemon. In fact, this player went on a stretch that has been called “Legendary.”

Pokemon Go trainer impresses with hot streak for Shinies

In a post on the Pokemon Go subreddit, a trainer by the name of ‘Content_Record5919‘ claimed to have gone on a “legendary walk.’ The individual in question posted an image of the Pokemon that were caught over the past 24 hours.

Turns out, that individual had quite a lot of luck. Twelve Shiny Pokemon were successfully caught by the player in a single day. The lot included two Shiny Pineco, a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon, Teddiursa, Magnemite, Starly, Chinchou, and an Ampharos.

Needless to say, many Pokemon Go players were quick to express astonishment over the finds.

One player wrote, “Bro had more random shiny luck in a day than me in 2 months. What is this game?” Another added to that sentiment, “2 months? This is more [Shinies that] I’ve gotten in 3 years.”

Another added, “This can’t be real?”

Now, as far as how long the “walk” turned out to be, the original poster revealed it was around five to six hours. Nonetheless, the findings were impressive, plus the fresh air was probably a nice bonus.