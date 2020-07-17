Pokemon Go: GO Fest Friendship Challenge - Tasks, rewards and more

We are just one week away from the much anticipated Pokemon Go GO Fest 2020 event. In the meantime though, we have Week 3 of the build-up event to look forward to which includes the Friendship Timed Research.

Niantic have been providing weekly preliminary events to lead us up to Pokemon Go GO Fest 2020. Week 3 of those is now upon us and is themed around friendship.

Week 3 Friendship Challenge tasks and rewards - Full list

There are only three sets of tasks to complete. Surprise surprise, they are friendship related and are as follows:

GO Fest Friendship Challenge 1/3

Earn a Heart with your Buddy - 1 Razz Berry

Send a Gift to a Friend - 100 Stardust

Play with your Buddy - 1 Pinap Berry

Rewards: 100 XP, 100 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls

GO Fest Friendship Challenge 2/3

Send 5 Gifts to Friends - 10 Pinap Berries

Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy - 10 Razz Berries

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy - 1 Rare Candy

Rewards: 300 XP, Alolan Raichu encounter, 300 Stardust

GO Fest Friendship Challenge 3/3

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy - 10 Pinap Berries

Send 10 Gifts to Friends - 10 Razz Berries

Earn 10 Hearts with your Buddy - 1 Rare Candy

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, Petilil encounter, 1 Lucky Egg

GO Fest Elite Friendship Challenge

Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5 Nanab Berries

Send 30 Gifts to Friends - 5 Razz Berries

Earn 30 Hearts with your Buddy - 5 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, 5 Razz Berries

Congrats on completing the second #PokemonGOFest2020 weekly challenge! Thanks to each team’s amazing performance, the following Pokémon will be appearing during Pokémon GO Fest 2020. ⚡ Ferroseed

❄️ Alolan Grimer

? Alolan Marowak pic.twitter.com/whRWEllOyC — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 17, 2020

Unlock more Pokemon for GO Fest 2020

Trainers from each of Instinct, Mystic and Valor will be tasked with unlocking additional Pokemon for the big event on July 25. If one million trainers from each team complete the Friendship Timed Research the following Pokemon will be made available:

Instinct Trainers: Togetic

Mystic Trainers: Dratini

Valor Trainers: Litwick

As was the same with the previous two weeks, the Elite part of the Timed Research won't be required to complete. These time consuming tasks are for bragging rights only.

Bonuses

From Friday, July 17, 8am to Wednesday, July 22, 10pm local time you'll be able to find Shiny Bellsprout! This will mark the first its Shiny form has been available in Pokemon Go.

Elsewhere, a different style Pikachu has been appearing in each of this build-up weeks. Week 3 will see Summer Style Pikachu appearing in the wild and hatching from eggs.

Finally, Petilil will be making its Pokemon Go debut. The Bulb Pokemon is from Gen 5 and is a pure grass-type. It evolves into Lilligant.

We're now only a week away from the 2020 Pokemon Go GO Fest event. This will be unlike GO Fest's from the past whereby this will be strictly play at home. Fortunately, that hasn't dampened trainers excitement and actually makes it available to everyone!