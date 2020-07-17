Pokemon Go: GO Fest Friendship Challenge - Tasks, rewards and more

We are just one week away from the much anticipated Pokemon Go GO Fest 2020 event. In the meantime though, we have Week 3 of the build-up event to look forward to which includes the Friendship Timed Research.
Niantic have been providing weekly preliminary events to lead us up to Pokemon Go GO Fest 2020. Week 3 of those is now upon us and is themed around friendship.
Week 3 Friendship Challenge tasks and rewards - Full list
There are only three sets of tasks to complete. Surprise surprise, they are friendship related and are as follows:
GO Fest Friendship Challenge 1/3
- Earn a Heart with your Buddy - 1 Razz Berry
- Send a Gift to a Friend - 100 Stardust
- Play with your Buddy - 1 Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 100 XP, 100 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls
GO Fest Friendship Challenge 2/3
- Send 5 Gifts to Friends - 10 Pinap Berries
- Earn 5 Hearts with your Buddy - 10 Razz Berries
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy - 1 Rare Candy
- Rewards: 300 XP, Alolan Raichu encounter, 300 Stardust
GO Fest Friendship Challenge 3/3
- Take a Snapshot of your Buddy - 10 Pinap Berries
- Send 10 Gifts to Friends - 10 Razz Berries
- Earn 10 Hearts with your Buddy - 1 Rare Candy
- Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, Petilil encounter, 1 Lucky Egg
GO Fest Elite Friendship Challenge
- Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5 Nanab Berries
- Send 30 Gifts to Friends - 5 Razz Berries
- Earn 30 Hearts with your Buddy - 5 Pinap Berries
- Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, 5 Razz Berries
Congrats on completing the second #PokemonGOFest2020 weekly challenge! Thanks to each team’s amazing performance, the following Pokémon will be appearing during Pokémon GO Fest 2020.
⚡ Ferroseed
❄️ Alolan Grimer
? Alolan Marowak pic.twitter.com/whRWEllOyC
— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 17, 2020
Unlock more Pokemon for GO Fest 2020
Trainers from each of Instinct, Mystic and Valor will be tasked with unlocking additional Pokemon for the big event on July 25. If one million trainers from each team complete the Friendship Timed Research the following Pokemon will be made available:
- Instinct Trainers: Togetic
- Mystic Trainers: Dratini
- Valor Trainers: Litwick
As was the same with the previous two weeks, the Elite part of the Timed Research won't be required to complete. These time consuming tasks are for bragging rights only.
Bonuses
From Friday, July 17, 8am to Wednesday, July 22, 10pm local time you'll be able to find Shiny Bellsprout! This will mark the first its Shiny form has been available in Pokemon Go.
Elsewhere, a different style Pikachu has been appearing in each of this build-up weeks. Week 3 will see Summer Style Pikachu appearing in the wild and hatching from eggs.
- Read More: How to beat Sierra in Pokemon Go
Finally, Petilil will be making its Pokemon Go debut. The Bulb Pokemon is from Gen 5 and is a pure grass-type. It evolves into Lilligant.
We're now only a week away from the 2020 Pokemon Go GO Fest event. This will be unlike GO Fest's from the past whereby this will be strictly play at home. Fortunately, that hasn't dampened trainers excitement and actually makes it available to everyone!