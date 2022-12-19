Pokemon anime fans don’t want Jessie and James to retire

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

As the public takes in the news of Ash’s upcoming exit, Pokemon anime fans make it known they don’t want Jessie and James to retire from Team Rocket.

10-year-old Ash Ketchum’s journey to becoming the very best, which lasted 25 years, will finally conclude next year. The Pokemon Company recently announced that Ash’s and Pikachu’s 11-episode “final chapter” will begin airing on January 13, 2023.

As such, the Pokemon anime is bringing new protagonists into the fold to lead the charge – Liko and Roy. The sunsetting of Ash’s arc seems bittersweet for many a longtime fan.

But one question continues to linger – what does the Pokemon Master’s exit mean for the likes of Jessie and James in Team Rocket?

Pokemon anime fans don’t want Jessie and James to leave

While the Pokemon Company has confirmed Ash’s and Pikachu’s forthcoming departure, Team Rocket’s future remains unknown.

Fans have taken to speculating as a result, with many hoping Jessie and James stick around for a little while longer.

Anime-focused Twitter account AnimeAmerica shared a meme that suggests fans are unwilling to let go of Team Rocket.

Some responded to the tweet arguing that “it’s about time” the key faces of Team Rocket step aside. Others wholeheartedly disagree.

One person said that while they care little for Ash, “Team Rocket hits hard, really love them.” Another fan wrote, “If [Jessie and James] don’t get a happy ending I’m starting a riot.”

“No one can replace team rocket… not ready to let go,” a Twitter user said of Jessie’s and James’ potential exit from the Pokemon anime.

It bears repeating that Team Rocket’s future in the anime franchise presently remains a mystery. Fans won’t likely learn whether Jessie and James are staying or leaving until the final episodes of the current series air next year.