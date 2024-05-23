Hidden Pokemon Go trick helps save time when opening gifts

Are you tempted to open gifts in Pokemon Go but don’t want to sit through a long process? Check out this trick to help you out.

Pokemon Go lets you and your friends send gifts to each other to earn various rewards, such as Poke Balls, Stickers, potions, and many others. While these rewards are welcome, especially if you often find yourself running out of Poke Balls, the process of opening gifts can be a long and arduous one.

This is mainly due to players having to sit through animations and tap on their screen to open a gift. Add connection issues, lag, and a long list of friends to the mix, and opening and sending gifts can often feel like a chore when they’re supposed to feel rewarding.

That said, in a Reddit thread discussing how the overall gift mechanic feels “boring” and “takes too much time,” some players have jumped in to reveal ways others can speed up the process.

Niantic Opening gifts can be sped up a bunch in Pokemon Go.

One person wrote: “One thing I do to speed it up is right after you click send, start spamming the X button on the bottom, and it will skip the whole sending animation. Also works for opening.”

Another user claimed that this method is “so much faster.” They added, “I make it into a mini-game to see how fast I can smash the X.”

“Unsure if it works on all devices, but at least on my phone (S22+), you can just hold where the x would be, and if you wait long enough, it kicks you back to the Friends list,” another chimed in.

All in all, spamming the X button immediately does the job when it comes to skipping the animation, and it’s a great workaround for those fed up with waiting.

After all, opening gifts also gives you XP to level up—one player made it to level 34 just by opening gifts.