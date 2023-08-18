Florida man arrested after making mass shooting threats in Pokemon Go Discord

A 22-year-old Florida man has been arrested after posting a school shooting threat in a Pokemon Go Discord channel.

Palm Beach County School Police say they’ve booked Boca Raton man Fernando Gaete into jail after he made disturbing threats under the name “Paul Allen” in a Pokemon Go Discord.

Paul Allen is the name of a character from the novel and 2000 movie American Psycho played by 30 Seconds to Mars lead singer Jared Leto.

In the Discord server, Gaete reportedly wrote, “I Dominic Valentine vow to shoot up Loggers Run Middle School on Monday morning gonna shoot 6 students.”

Niantic The Florida man made the threatening post in a Pokemon Go Discord.

Florida man arrested for posting threats on Pokemon Go Discord

Shortly after the post was made, it was flagged by users on Discord and police were made aware. They traced the user’s IP address where they discovered it belonged to Gaete’s father.

According to the Boca Post, detectives also learned that Gaethe was a former student at Loggers Run Middle School, but they were unclear why he decided to use the name Dominic Valentine.

Gaete did, however, admit to using the alias Paul Allen on Discord and that he made the post. The accused claimed that he made the post, because he was “very angry.”

The Florida man was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. A judge set his bond at $1000,000 and has since ordered that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no contact with the school, and is forbidden from using the internet.