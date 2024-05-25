Cursed Annabelle doll PokeStop added to Pokemon GO and players are terrified

Across the world of Pokemon Go, PokeStops can be found in a lot of weird and wonderful places. Among those, the creepiest of all may have emerged, as the allegedly cursed Annabelle Doll’s location can now be spun by players.

For those who don’t know, the Annabelle doll has become notorious for the supposed demon that inhabits it. It was so notorious that it subsequently went on to star in a series of horror movies in The Conjuring Universe.

The story goes that the doll was given to a nursing student in 1970. After the doll began to move of its own accord, a medium told the nurse that the spirit of a child named Annabelle wished to inhabit the doll.

After inviting the child to do so, everything changed. The activity became expressly evil and the student sought out famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren for help. They took it away and placed it in a glass case in their own museum of the occult.

Since then, it has remained locked away in the now-closed museum before it was seemingly added to Pokemon Go. As first confirmed by an eagle-eyed player on Reddit, players can now spin a PokeStop of the doll if they pass its location in Connecticut.

Many players were quick to ask for the doll as a postcard in-game, while others were scared of the potential consequences.

“There were creepy local rumors about that museum. People getting injured after spending too much time looking at the doll and stuff. I would never go there,” said one.

Another added some pretty simple advice, saying, “Don’t spin it! Noooooooooooooooooo.”

Others suggested that it could be taken a step further and nominated as a gym, saying, “It would be so cool if this were nominated as a gym so people could put spooky Pokemon or ‘doll’ like Pokemon there.”

Though the addition of the Annabelle doll as a PokeStop is inherently creepy, there are plenty of other frightening PokeStop locations. From cemeteries to haunted houses, all feature in the game in some form, challenging players to go and give them a spin.

