An adorable new Pikachu Pokemon Card is here, but there’s one huge catch

An adorable commemorative Pikachu with a Mulberry satchel card will be given out on a strictly one-per-person basis, but there’s one major catch for those looking to get their hands on it.

The first-ever Pokemon Center will be opening in Taipei, Taiwan, on December 8th and to commemorate the historic opening, the store will be giving a promotional Pikachu Pokemon Trading Card Game card to its customers. This means, if you want to get hold of the new Pikachu card, you’ll need to catch a flight to Taipei, unless you’re already lucky enough to live there.

As the Mulberry is native to Taiwan, it makes sense that we’ll soon see the Pikachu card debuting in this location. As such. it’s unlikely that this one-of-a-kind promotional Pikachu will be released anywhere else in the world.

Get the adorable promotional Pikachu with Berry card from Pokemon Center, Taipei.

The card will be stamped with a Pokemon Center Taipei logo that features the other store mascot, the pseudo-legendary Pokemon Dragonite.

If you want to get the exclusive card, you’ll first have to get to Shin Kong Mitsukoshi in Xinyi and present the mall’s app at the gift counter after making a purchase. Then, you’ll receive the Pikachu, although there is a one-per-person limit.

Pokemon

As the most recognized Pokemon in the franchise, Pikachu promotional cards typically fly off the shelves in spectacular and sometimes jarring fashion, so you’ll have to be quick if you want one for yourself.

Back in 2023, there was drama after the “Pikachu wearing felt hat promo card” that was released to promote a celebration of Japanese art that influenced Vincent Van Gog. It was so popular and high in demand that he drew hoards of scalpers, creating some rather impressive scenes as fans flocked to grab one.

With all the growth and the popularity of Pokemon, many fans will have to be fast if they want to grab the brand new adorable Pokemon card or keep an eye out online.