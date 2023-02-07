39Daph reveals to fans how she was banned from Pokemon Go: “Too lazy to go outside”

Plenty of Pokemon Go players have tried to find ways to play when they can’t or don’t want to go outside. Popular Twitch streamer 39daph admits to getting caught spoofing on the popular app.

Pokemon Go players are always looking for ways to make the game more accessible. Since its launch in 2016, the popular mobile app has presented problems for those living in rural areas, or for players who aren’t able to spend large quantities of time outside.

Thankfully, options like Remote Raid Passes have helped ease some of these struggles, despite the recent rollbacks on which events allow their use. Additionally, players can request PokeStops and other in-game locations to be added in certain areas, helping to improve accessibility.

However, some players aren’t necessarily unable to get outside on Community Days. Instead, they would simply rather choose to play from home. Unfortunately, this often requires the player to cheat, spoofing their location on the GPS to participate in events that would normally be miles or even states away from home. Unsurprisingly, spoofing has been common since the early days of Pokemon Go, and one popular Twitch Streamer has admitted they were banned shortly after launch.

Twitch Streamer 39Daph was banned from Pokemon Go

In a Twitter post by 39Daph, the streamer reveal’s she played Pokemon Go when it first launched. She states, “thinking about that time pokemon go came out and I was too lazy to go outside so I GPS spoofed, but tried to do it sneakily by slowly moving my character across the continent then I got banned anyways cus I must’ve been walking at the speed of a stealth bomber jet”.

Pokemon Go fans in the comments relate to the story, with one plater stating, “That game made me go outside for a week. S*** was witchcraft” and another adding, “Dawg I had my mf out in Australia. I live in Virginia. NSW Australia had goated Pokemon back then. I got my first ever Lugia from Illinois, a Corsola from Alabama and MANY pokemon from a pier out in Cali”.

Since Pokemon Go was released, Niantic has put forth a number of ways to prevent players from spoofing. Despite this, many still drive slowly around neighborhoods to hatch eggs or get steps in, as well as having multiple accounts on different devices to enable easy trading and grinding.

The creative methods can come at the ultimate cost, however, as anyone who gets caught cheating is likely to have their account permanently locked, ruining any progress they may have made.