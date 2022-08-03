Sources: Houston Outlaws seek to offload Overwatch trio

Another Houston Outlaws rebuild may be on its way as the organization has been actively offering three players, including 2021 Overwatch League Rookie of the Year Se-Hyun ‘Pelican’ Oh, to other teams, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

Sources said that the Outlaws management has held talks with multiple teams around the Overwatch League with a view to offloading DPS Pelican, support Seung-Hyun ‘Ir1s’ Kim and Tank Min-Jun ‘PIGGY’ Shin.

Despite their best efforts, the Outlaws have not yet managed to find suitors interested in these players. The same sources also stated that the Outlaws have been looking to move Pelican and PIGGY as a package deal.

Houston Outlaws 2021 Rookie of the Year Pelican is one of the players the Outlaws have been offering to other teams

A key reason for the Outlaws looking to ship three players, the sources noted, is Dante ‘Danteh’ Cruz’s wish to revert to his main DPS role. The North American player, who joined the Outlaws in 2018, has mainly played on Doomfist since Pelican’s arrival from Atlanta Reign at the end of last year.

The news will come as a surprise to many Overwatch League fans as the Outlaws currently sit fourth in the West standings with a 9-3 regular season record and made both the Kickoff Clash and the Midseason Madness playoffs. The team will take on the New York Excelsior on August 11 in their first Summer Showdown qualifying match.