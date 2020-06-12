Overwatch League teases alien-themed Sinatraa MVP skin

Overwatch League MVP Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won’s special skin looks like it will be unveiled very soon, with OWL officially teasing it in a social media post.

On June 11, the league’s Twitter account posted a video of Sinatraa finally being able to lay eyes on the new skin and his reaction to it.

“TRANSMITTING SIGNAL,” the post read with a duo of satellite emojis. “Something out of this world is coming soon…”

Advertisement

The video begins with a blue screen and the words “incoming transmission” before jumping to Sinatraa talking with a Blizzard employee about being able to check out the skin.

Read More: Overwatch dev confirms fix coming for Hammond boop exploit

However, before the audience is able to see it for themselves, the “transmission” is damaged by interference.

📡 TRANSMITTING SIGNAL 📡



Something out of this world is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/A5Ckffz8z6 — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) June 11, 2020

Advertisement

“Amazing,” Sinatraa said. “It looks really fun to play with.”

Read More: Overwatch 2 Gamestop listing suggests physical release

Eventually, the signal is lost and the words “coming soon” flash on the screen.

The signs seem to indicate that this will be an alien-themed skin of sorts. There is a running joke in the Overwatch community about the former San Francisco Shock player being an alien – something he has embraced.

Advertisement

With the Overwatch League returning from a two-week break and Token Drops back in the mix, it seems like this would be the perfect time to unveil the skin to the masses.

The twenty-year-old had previously leaked that his MVP skin would be for Zarya – a hero Won found himself playing a lot of during the GOATS meta.

Sinatraa has a breakout 2019 season with the Shock, leading the team to a Championship victory against their nemesis the Vancouver Titans in the Grand Finals. Along the way, the team made three consecutive Stage Finals, winning the second.

On April 28, 2020 Won shocked the world by announcing he would be retiring from Overwatch to pursue a career in Riot Games’ tactical FPS Valorant as part of the Sentinels esports organization.