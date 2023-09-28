Overwatch League player claims they spent over $55k on Genshin Impact

An Overwatch League player has revealed that they’ve spent a sizeable amount of their total earnings on Genshin Impact.

The Overwatch League has been a tumultuous endeavor for all involved. It’s had some amazing moments, and everything started promising but heading into this weekend’s Grand Finals, it seems likely this will be the last season, at least in its current state.

Early on, there was a lot of money being thrown around, and some players were paid really handsomely. On that, we now have a look at one tenured player’s total earnings in the league. Conversely, we also know how much of it he blew on Genshin Impact too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This comes directly from Guangzhou Charge support Li “Xerneas” Xianyao (formerly known as Yvetal). He has been in the League for four years, and during a recent stream, he revealed how much he made while playing.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The Charge support put a lot of money into Genshin Impact

In a Reddit thread that collected and translated a summary of the stream (via Weibo), Xerneas revealed in the four seasons of playing in the Overwatch League, he made around 2 million RMB (around $273.9k). He said that he used to make much more in earlier seasons, but as the league has progressed, he has made less and less.

Article continues after ad

HoYoverse

However, most shockingly, Xerneas had a sink for that money. He revealed that he has spent a ton of money on Genshin Impact. How much? Well, he claims to have put in around 400k RMB (around $54.7k) into the gacha game.

Article continues after ad

For those doing quick maths, that is around a fifth of his total earnings. Unfortunately, he claims he doesn’t have too much left in terms of savings. Let it be a reminder to monitor your spending, especially when it comes to money sinks in game.