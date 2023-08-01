Overwatch League betting odds favor possibility of 2024 OWL season

The odds are in favor of a 2024 Overwatch League season actually happening, despite concerns that it might be ending this year.

Have rumors of the Overwatch League’s demise been greatly exaggerated? The OWL community was preparing for the worst last week after it was revealed that OWL teams will vote on a new operating agreement at the end of the current season.

Teams that paid millions in franchise fees and operation costs will have the chance to opt out of the league and receive $6 million from Activision Blizzard.

Article continues after ad

With struggling viewership and no clear path to profitability, this seems like it could be an easy option for teams, but betting odds are actually in favor of a 2024 season happening in some form.

OWL betting odds favor Overwatch League continuing in 2024

Unikrn is giving fans in Canada and Brazil the chance to bet on the league continuing into the 2024 season and how many teams will participate.

Surprisingly, the odds are quite in favor of a 2024 OWL season actually taking place.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At the time of writing, the odds that there will be a 2024 OWL Season are listed as 1.36 for yes and 2.80 for no. This means you’d make more money by betting against a 2024 season.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Things have not been going too well for the Overwatch League lately.

Of course, it’s certainly possible that the Overwatch League continues without any of the existing franchised teams, especially since Contenders squads already being added to the mix this year.

As such, users can also bet on how many teams will compete in 2024 with the odds currently favoring 10-11.

Other bets can be placed on a 2024 season, as well, a notable one being that if zero franchised OWL teams compete under their current name, the payout is 11x.

Article continues after ad

No one knows the fate of the OWL at the moment, but in an interview with Dexerto, Overwatch League Head Sean Miller insisted that Overwatch esports are “not going away anytime soon.”