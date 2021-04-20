Creepy Overwatch Zenyatta skin concept turns him into the Grim Reaper - Dexerto

Our favorite omnic healer Zenyatta is back with yet another disguise, as one Overwatch fan’s spooky skin concept has transformed him into the Grim Reaper.

It’s pretty clear that Zenyatta has become the one hero that Overwatch fans love to design unique skin concepts for.

The omnic’s Buddhist style seated position offers a range of possibilities for aspiring cosmetic designers to play with. From this adorable Pachimari Zen to this spooky Disney inspired skin, he’s the perfect base to let your creative juices run wild on.

Another creepy skin concept has surfaced, though, and it transforms Zenyatta into a creature that is anything but zen.

Angel of Death Zenyatta concept

Despite being a healer, Overwatch fans everywhere know that Zenyatta is easily capable of one-shotting squishy targets, and u/beenboi687’s skin concept is perfect for unfortunate reaping souls with.

Entitled “The Angel of Death,” the monk has been transformed into death himself in the form of the Grim Reaper. With a skeletal face framed by a black hood that cascades into a flowing ebony robe, this design inspires anything but tranquility.

Floating around his bony form are eight orbs made of hellish purple energy, oozing inky black. Getting hit with one of those is a one-way trip, and it definitely doesn’t look like you’ll be heading to heaven.

What ties it all together, though, is the amulet hanging around his neck. While those gaping eye sockets may not be watching you, that eye is and it’s ready to snatch your soul.

While Zenyatta does have a Halloween Terror skin in the form of “Skullyatta,” it would be interesting to see how Blizzard pulled off beenboi687’s design in-game.

Renowned for creating terrifying necromancers and demons in titles like Diablo 2, Blizzard really could transform this design into something truly terrifying.