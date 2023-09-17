Overwatch 2’s official page forgets to include one of the original heroes

One of Overwatch’s original heroes was left off of the game’s official hero roster website, despite being in the game since launch.

There’s a lot of characters in this game, and it’d be hard for anyone to remember all of them off the top of their head. We certainly couldn’t. However, it seems that Blizzard feel the same way, because one of the first heroes conceived for the original Overwatch back in 2016 was left out of the official hero page on the company website.

Unfortunately for him, Torbjorn isn’t on the official page for all heroes, and to make matters worse, he’s not even on the Damage role page. Poor guy.

Torbjorn left off of official Overwatch 2 hero roster

To be fair, Torb has never been one of the poster children of the game. Flashier heroes like Tracer, Rein and Mercy have always taken centre stage in Overwatch promotional content and cinematics. Even Briggite, Torb’s own daughter, has had more screen time in cinematics and cutscenes than her father, and she released several years after he did.

Still, it’s another blow for a hero that has always been a bit of a sore point in the community. Turret-based heroes like Torb and Symmetra have always been controversial in Overwatch, and this is just another slap in the face to all the Torbjorn mains out there.

Here’s hoping Blizzard gives the Swede the love he deserves and updates the page. At time of writing (September 17), he’s still not there yet.

