Overwatch 2 players freaked out after unusual discovery with new Wrecking Ball skin

Overwatch has seen some extremely high-quality skin releases over the years, but it’s rare that players ever provide such a weirded-out response as this.

We’ve seen some “questionable” skins before- the Ashe skin that dropped as part of the Space Opera event was ridiculed for its “moist” sound effects, and there have been complaints about skin prices and quality since the game first launched.

But this new Wrecking Ball skin might be one of the strangest ones yet. As part of the Diablo crossover event, Moira, Phara and others have received skins that turn them into Diablo characters, with Lilith Moira being the highlight. Wrecking Ball got one as well, but it’s under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Overwatch 2 players disgusted by Wrecking Ball “jiggle physics”

The main source of horror over the new Azmodan Wrecking Ball skin seems to be the fact that he has nipple piercings on his chest. Setting aside the anatomical weirdness of a hamster with two nipples, this is still quite an odd thing to add to a skin for a character like Hammond.

To make matters worse, he doesn’t have any fur left, which makes him seem almost naked in a way.

One player said: “Hammond with nipple rings and no fur kinda weirds me out. The actual Wrecking Ball looks really cool and Hammond’s face is badass, but his body… lmao”

To crown it all, another player highlighted that Hammond now has “jiggle physics” during his animations that cause his nipple piercings to flick up and down.

This is definitely one of the weirder creative decisions that the art team have taken with a skin recently.

