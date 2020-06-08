Overwatch 2 Echo talent concept makes her Duplicate even more broken

The release date of Overwatch 2 is still up in the air, though newly proposed Echo talents could make the latest hero and instant-pick in any Player vs Environment (PvE) mode.

PvE content is a major focus for Blizzard’s upcoming Overwatch sequel. From a fully-fledged cooperative story mode to highly-replayable missions, there should be plenty for dedicated players to sink their teeth into.

This new content will come with its own leveling system as well. Allowing players to pick and choose new unlocks for each and every hero in the game. Here’s how Echo’s unique upgrades could look in Overwatch 2.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZl1yGUetjI

Reddit user ‘cal-nomen-official’ has already put together full talent trees for a wide array of heroes. This time, however, their focus is on Echo and some of the new concepts could push her to the top of the pack.

Read more: Competitive Overwatch players call for return of SR decay

There are three PvE-exclusive tweaks that apply right out of the gate with this version of Echo in Overwatch 2.

Her duplicating Ultimate can be used on teammates. She will instantly have an Ultimate banked upon copying another character. Finally, her mobility would be even more impressive with six seconds of flight time in PvE.

Advertisement

At the very first level, players will have to choose between an Ultimate-enhancing perk or a damaging Sticky Bomb buff. ‘Peak Performance’ allows Echo to stay in her duplicated form until a copied ultimate expires. ‘Seeker Bombs’ would turn into mini homing bombs that lock onto enemies.

At level 20, her Ultimate truly evolves with the ‘Double-Up’ option. Not only is the duration doubled, but so too is the total health. Giving Echo the ability to farm copied Ultimates for 30 seconds without much risk of dying.

The final unlocks at level 50 either buff Echo’s Focusing Beam or give her Ultimate one last trick. Labeled as ‘Beacon,’ this final perk would let allies charge their Ultimates at the same rate as Echo for the duration of her Duplicate, either 15 or 30 seconds depending on earlier choices. With four players to a team, this means that half of your lobby will be rapidly charging Ultimates in the midst of a chaotic battle against the Null Sector.

Advertisement

Overwatch 2 looks to buff characters in unique and extremely powerful ways. Some of these Echo concepts may never see the light of day, but they certainly fit what Blizzard is going for.

While we wait for a release date, here’s a rundown on everything we know about the story mode in Overwatch 2.