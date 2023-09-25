Mortal Kombat 1 players roast Sub-Zero for unprovoked bullying in story mode

Mortal Kombat 1 players bash Sub-Zero for bullying people, particularly Smoke, unprovoked in the new game’s campaign mode.

(Spoilers ahead for MK1’s story campaign.)

Despite Liu Kang’s best efforts when reconfiguring the Mortal Kombat universe, some historically evil characters repeated past mistakes.

For instance, MK1’s story campaign showed Shang Tsung once again going down a villainous path. The same held true for the likes of General Shao and Quan Chi.

Such turns were expected, but some fans had high hopes for other characters like the original Sub-Zero (Bi-Han). However, the character’s behavior throughout the story mode made it clear that this version of Bi-Han was still a jerk.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mortal Kombat 1 fans blast Sub-Zero for bullying Smoke

Early in Chapter 8 of the campaign, Scorpion and Smoke try to convince Sub-Zero that following Liu Kang’s orders is for the best. As soon as Smoke mentions their late father, Sub-Zero reminds the gray-clad ninja that he’s adopted.

“Mind your place, Tomas. Father may have taken you in… but your blood will never be Lin Kuei,” Bi-Han says for no reason whatsoever. This isn’t the only example of Sub-Zero’s mean streak, either.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Of course, the Mortal Kombat subreddit is having a field day with it all. “Bro, calm down,” one Redditor wrote while linking to the scene above. “Justice for Smoke, bro. He just wants [to be] part of the Lin Kuei,” another person said in the same thread.

Article continues after ad

A different Redditor – raphlsnts – shared a meme, specifically an illustration where Smoke merely greets Sub-Zero before the Grandmaster goes off on an unprovoked tirade.

“Bi-Han never hesitates. He goes straight for the ‘shut the f**k up, you’re adopted,’” someone else joked in response to the meme.

Article continues after ad

Others pointed out that Sindel and Mileena similarly mistreated Li Mei throughout the story. “Smoke and Li Mei should start a support group,” reads one comment.

What’s next for the Lin Kuei remains to be seen, but it’s clear Scorpion, Smoke, and Sub-Zero won’t have a happy family reunion anytime in the near future.